Future of work

While firms’ adoption of AI is still relatively low, rapid technological progress, falling costs and the increasing availability of workers with AI skills suggest OECD countries may be on the cusp of an AI revolution. AI can bring many benefits to the workplace such as higher productivity, improved job quality and stronger occupational safety and health.

However, there are risks too, such as automation, loss of agency, bias and discrimination, breaches of privacy and a lack of transparency. The OECD's research on the impact of AI on the labour market show the urgent need to act now, with policies that allow countries, firms and individuals to benefit from AI, while addressing risks.