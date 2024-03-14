Declining trust in public institutions impedes government’s ability to address pressing challenges such as climate change, societal issues, and more. As trust in government diminishes, political disengagement and polarisation among citizens become more pronounced. The proliferation of misinformation and the rise of echo chambers exacerbate the problem, making it more difficult for political leaders to tackle these complex issues effectively. It is crucial to rebuild trust in our institutions to ensure strong and credible leadership that can address the pressing challenges facing our democracies today. Understanding what drives trust in government is a first step.
Trust and democracy
Democracies are under growing internal and external pressures, including political polarisation, the spread of disinformation and the rise of populism. We provide governments with policy solutions, data, expertise and good practices on the public governance challenges they face to help them preserve and strengthen their democracies, build trust in government and public institutions, fight mis- and disinformation, and improve government openness, citizen participation and inclusiveness.
Key report
Key messages
For a thriving democracy and the well-being of citizens, it is imperative that we strengthen public trust in our public institutions. To do so, governments must ensure that public services are not just accessible but efficient, the democratic process transparent and fair, government spending sound and accountable, and the integrity of public officials beyond reproach. Taking action on these fronts will pave the way for a more responsive, responsible and credible governance that can better meet the expectations and needs of the people it serves.
To invigorate our democracies, governments must boost civic participation, ensure inclusive representation and prioritise government transparency. Many citizens, particularly groups such as youth, disadvantaged socio-economic communities and women, often feel excluded from the political process. To address this, we need adapt our representation models to make them more inclusive and diverse. Engaging citizens, cultivating civic space, and digital democracy can help close the gap between citizens and their government, facilitating greater engagement and transparency. By actively engaging with citizens, governments can ensure that every voice contributes to shaping our collective future.
Context
Multiple crises can further undermine trust in public institutions.
In 2021, people’s trust in their national governments was evenly split between those who trust their national government and those who do not. Trust levels towards the end of the COVID-19 epidemic were only slightly higher than after the 2008 financial crisis. Moreover, there are significant variations across countries and groups. Young people, those with low levels of education, and those living on low incomes report lower levels of trust in government than other groups. Trust in government is also noticeably lower for people feeling a sense of financial insecurity or a lack of political voice. In a polycrisis environment, the need to build trust is even more acute.
Latest insights
Related publications
Related events
