Trust and democracy

In 2021, people’s trust in their national governments was evenly split between those who trust their national government and those who do not. Trust levels towards the end of the COVID-19 epidemic were only slightly higher than after the 2008 financial crisis. Moreover, there are significant variations across countries and groups. Young people, those with low levels of education, and those living on low incomes report lower levels of trust in government than other groups. Trust in government is also noticeably lower for people feeling a sense of financial insecurity or a lack of political voice. In a polycrisis environment, the need to build trust is even more acute.