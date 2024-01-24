Open government and citizen participation

Transparency and access to information are core principles of open government. Globally recognised as a catalyst for good governance, transparency is a lever for representation and strengthening citizens’ trust in public institutions. Access to information (ATI) is recognised as a fundamental human right that enables citizens and stakeholders to be informed of and exercise their other rights. This right is operationalised through ATI laws, which have witnessed a remarkable 75% increase in adoption over the past two decades. However, more efforts are needed on the implementation side to fully reap its benefits, alongside ongoing monitoring and evaluation to adapt to both longstanding and emerging challenges. For instance, there is currently a growing need for governments to find a balance between access to information and the right to privacy and personal data protection, with neither being compromised or restricted, and to review institutional arrangements to identify synergies and ensure a coordinated approach. Our work on transparency and access to information supports governments in reinforcing democracy, ensure inclusive societies and strengthening trust in institutions.