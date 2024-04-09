Young people have been at the forefront of calling for ambitious government action in the fight against climate change, growing inequality, discrimination, and a shrinking civic space. However, youth, aged 18 to 29, continue to trust government less than older age groups and their perception of having a say on what government does has stalled. Young people also continue to be under-represented in public institutions, including executive and legislative bodies, and in the public sector workforce.

Our work supports governments to strengthen young people's meaningful participation in democratic processes and their representation in public institutions. In the context of digital innovations and a trend towards non-institutionalised forms of youth participation, we support governments to identify opportunities for lowering barriers to their participation in policymaking and political life, building civic and citizenship literacy and strengthening civic engagement through volunteering and youth work.

