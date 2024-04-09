Skip to main content
Youth empowerment & intergenerational justice

Societal upheavals such as population ageing, digitalisation, rising inequalities, and climate change bring about profound uncertainties for young people and future generations. Despite unparalleled access to information, education, and technology, trust among young people in government is low amidst new threats to the resilience of democratic institutions. To respond to these challenges, governments need to create and deliver policies that build a secure future for young people and promote intergenerational justice. 

