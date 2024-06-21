Skip to main content
Access to justice

Rule of Law and access to justice play crucial role in restoring trust, ensuring respect of democratic values and supporting an inclusive recovery. Citizens expect equal access to justice, in line with the Riga Justice Agenda, which focused on developing an integrated and interdisciplinary justice response to present and future global crises. The key role of access to justice is recognised to enable democracies to deliver on people’s expectations, as improving access to justice is a key part of accessible government, in line with the SDG Agenda to leave no one behind.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

