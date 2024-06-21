Access to justice

Pressure on judges can come from outside the judicial system (e.g. the government or media) or from within, from peers or superiors (e.g. a court president annulling the ruling of a judge in their court without due process) (ENCJ, 2014). In 2022, on average, OECD countries scored 0.72 out of a maximum of 1 points for freedom from improper government influence (Figure 3.18). The highest scores are for Ireland (0.95), Norway (0.94), Denmark (0.91) and Finland (0.89), and the lowest for Türkiye (0.19), Hungary (0.34), Mexico (0.42) and Poland (0.62). The OECD average fell by 0.03 points between 2016 and 2022. Some countries slightly improved their scores since 2016, including Belgium, France (0.03 points each), New Zealand, Sweden, Estonia (0.02 each) and Greece and Spain (0.01 each) but 12 countries experienced a decrease.