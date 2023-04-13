Towards a Child-friendly Justice System in Latvia

Latvia’s current National Development Plan, approved in 2020, sets out a clear vision for the Latvian justice system by 2027. This includes establishing international standards and good practices in the development of national policies to build a child-friendly justice system. This report assesses the benefits of implementing the Barnahus model in Latvia as a child-friendly and interagency one-stop shop to support children exposed to violence or abuse as well as those who have witnessed violence. It examines a whole-of-state approach to promote a justice system that is more people- and child-friendly, incorporating sound governance mechanisms. This report provides recommendations for delivering more targeted and accessible child-friendly justice services in Latvia, as well as different approaches used in OECD Member and partner countries to close justice inequality gaps.