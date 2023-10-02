Regional, rural and urban development

Regions and cities need more and better-quality jobs. The twin green and digital transitions, along with demographic change, are transforming the way we work and redefining local economies and communities. Seizing new opportunities and responding to these changes demands innovative solutions, support for small businesses, and investment in communities, alongside efforts to upskill the workforce to better match job demands. The OECD provides expertise in developing and implementing policies and local initiatives aimed at creating more and better jobs leading to tangible results for local economic development.