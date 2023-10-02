Regional, rural and urban development
The OECD helps all subnational regions to become more equitable, inclusive and resilient by prioritising well-being. Our work addresses global trends like climate change, digitalisation, migration, jobs and demographic shifts by applying a local lens. Using a place-based approach and OECD regional data, we help improve lives for people, places and firms at the local level.
Policy issues
Regions and cities need more and better-quality jobs. The twin green and digital transitions, along with demographic change, are transforming the way we work and redefining local economies and communities. Seizing new opportunities and responding to these changes demands innovative solutions, support for small businesses, and investment in communities, alongside efforts to upskill the workforce to better match job demands. The OECD provides expertise in developing and implementing policies and local initiatives aimed at creating more and better jobs leading to tangible results for local economic development.Learn more
Multi-level governance refers to the system that supports policy and decision-making among national, regional, and local governments. When these levels of government work well together, policies are more likely to succeed, fostering development in all places. The OECD actively supports effective decentralisation and regionalisation reforms, as well as the strategic planning, implementation and performance measurement of regional policies at all levels of government.Learn more
Quality regional development policy is essential for inclusive economic outcomes, well-being, environmental sustainability, and resilience. Regions, cities and rural areas play a crucial role in responding to megatrends including climate change, digitalisation, demographic shifts, and globalisation, which have very different effects within OECD countries. At the same time, regions within OECD countries vary widely in their social and economic structure, performance, and well-being. This diversity calls for a place-based approach to regional development, tailored to the needs and assets of each area.Learn more
A thriving rural community relies on factors such as quality services, accessible education and healthcare, environmental amenities, business opportunities, and strong social trust. The OECD analyzes and adapts policies, working closely with member countries, to address diverse rural challenges, to strengthen economies and support inhabitants while guiding governments in implementing effective rural development policies.Learn more
Subnational governments are key policy actors, accounting for about 40% of total public expenditure and 55% of total public investment on average in OECD countries. Subnational governments are also key public employers, representing more than 60% of public staff expenditure on average in the OECD.Learn more
We work to improve quality of life and achieve more inclusive societies in cities of all sizes, while addressing a range of issues – from managing urban expansion and encouraging innovation to driving the digital, climate and demographic transitions.Learn more
Programmes of work
The OECD Rethinking Regional Attractiveness programme helps policy makers understand how regions can better attract talent, investors, and visitors in today’s changing world and supports the implementation of relevant attractiveness policies.Learn more
The OECD Trento Centre for Local Development works "from data to practice" to provide strategic advice and capacity building to enhance local policy implementation. Building on the granular analysis of our Spatial Productivity Lab and leveraging Trento and other communities as "living labs", we have been developing innovative and effective approaches to local development for over 20 years.Learn more
We offer best practice on how to create more and better quality jobs through effective policy implementation and local initiatives.Learn more
Local policy makers and practitioners benefit from meeting with their peers on what works and why. We provide a forum to facilitate peer-learning and capacity building around local employment and economic development.Learn more
Local skills systems connect local employers, workers, government, social and economic partners, universities and training providers to support growth, innovation and better jobs. We support building stronger skills systems where local employers find the talent they seek and individuals have access to life-long learning opportunities.Learn more
Local employment systems offer efficient matching of employers and workers at the local level. In our work, we review how employment systems can be best geared to local needs through active labour market policies sensitive to local needs and their integration with other local services.Learn more
