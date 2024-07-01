The Young Associates Programme (YAP) is a two-year programme targeted at recent undergraduates who wish to gain a significant first professional experience in the world of multilateral policy making, research and analysis. The Programme provides support for talented students with an interest in policy making who wish to pursue future postgraduate studies.

OECD Young Associates work closely with senior managers, gaining exposure to tackling some of today’s most pressing social and economic policy challenges. Day-to-day tasks may involve background research, drafting, liaising with partners internally and externally, and assisting in the coordination of events ranging from policy forums to ministerial conferences. Senior managers will act as mentors throughout the programme, with a focus on developing professional competences and research expertise – and providing a solid foundation for future academic success.