Education access, participation, and progression

Tertiary education is becoming more common. Only 27% of adults aged 25-34 had a tertiary qualification in 2000, but this increased to 48% by 2021. It is particularly high for women in this age group, 54% of whom have a tertiary qualification on average across the OECD. Despite this strong increase in tertiary attainment, the labour market returns to tertiary education remain high and there is no sign that employers’ demand for workers with advanced qualifications dimishes. On average, young adults with a tertiary qualification earn 38% more than those with upper secondary qualifications.