Early childhood education is one of the most important ways of giving children an equal start in education. Most children aged 5 are enrolled in early education in almost all OECD countries, but enrolment rates vary wildly at younger ages. Some countries have universal enrolment for 3-year-olds, while in others only a minority of children that age are in early education and care programmes.
Education access, participation, and progression
A good understanding of who participates in education and how learners progress through the education system from early childhood education to adult education is essential to develop education policies that benefit all learners.
Key messages
The typical length of education varies widely between countries. On average across the OECD, more than 90% of students are enrolled for 14 years or more. However, in some countries this figure is as low as 9 years, with some children leaving school well before adulthood. While the length of schooling is just one aspect that determines learning outcomes, leaving school early significantly reduces the chances of successful participation in the labour market later in life.
Tertiary education is becoming more common. Only 27% of adults aged 25-34 had a tertiary qualification in 2000, but this increased to 48% by 2021. It is particularly high for women in this age group, 54% of whom have a tertiary qualification on average across the OECD. Despite this strong increase in tertiary attainment, the labour market returns to tertiary education remain high and there is no sign that employers’ demand for workers with advanced qualifications dimishes. On average, young adults with a tertiary qualification earn 38% more than those with upper secondary qualifications.
Context
Early childhood education remains high on the policy agenda
Policy-makers are increasingly aware of the key role that early childhood education and care (ECEC) plays in children's cognitive and emotional development, learning and well-being. Children who participate in high quality organised learning at an early age are more likely to have better educational outcomes as they grow up. This is particularly true for children from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, who often have fewer opportunities to develop these skills in their home learning environments.
Enrolment rates of young children, by age (2021)
Compulsory education is expanding
Compulsory education covers primary and lower secondary education in all OECD countries. In many countries, some years of early childhood education or upper secondary education are also compulsory. While several countries have extended the duration of compulsory education in recent years, most students are enrolled well beyond the compulsory period. In almost all OECD countries, more than 90% of students are enrolled beyond the period of compulsory education.
Compulsory education and training across OECD, partner and accession countries (2023/24)
Related publications
-
29 February 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023
-
1 December 2023
Programmes of work and projects
-
The OECD Indicators of Education Systems (INES) programme seeks to gauge the performance of national education systems through internationally comparable data.Learn more
-
The Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) programme conducts analysis and develops new data to support countries in reviewing and improving their early childhood services and systems.Learn more
-
The Higher Education Policy Programme carries out analysis on a wide range of higher education systems and policiesLearn more
-
The OECD Career Readiness project is designed to provide new advice to governments, schools, employers and other stakeholders on how to best prepare young people to compete in an ever-changing labour market.Learn more
-
The OECD’s programme on education and skills policy support policymakers in their efforts to achieve high-quality lifelong learning, which in turn contributes to personal development, sustainable economic growth, and social cohesion.Learn more
-
PISA is the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment. PISA measures 15-year-olds’ ability to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.Learn more
-
How can upper secondary education systems (ISCED 3) effectively meet the needs of diverse learners and support them to identify and achieve their aspirations for the future?Learn more