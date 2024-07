Created by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), PISA tests the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading and science. Eighty-one countries and economies took part in the 2022 assessment, which focused on mathematics, and the data were released by the OECD on 5th December 2023.

Additional results on students’ financial literacy, creative thinking and readiness for life-long learning will be released in 2024.