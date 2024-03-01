PISA 2022 Technical Report

The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is one of the largest and most comprehensive comparative education studies in the world. A wide variety of countries and economies worldwide collect information on student performance, school environment, and other relevant variables using standardized, uniform procedures that assure the results are comparable and meaningful. This Technical Report has been prepared by those who implemented PISA during its 2022 cycle to provide transparency to these procedures and to the statistical and mathematical methods that underpin the comparability and validity of PISA 2022 results.