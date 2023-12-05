PISA 2022 Results (Volume I)

During years of disruption during which many countries and economies saw student learning outcomes decline, Japan, Korea, Lithuania and Chinese Taipei were able to maintain or improve learning outcomes, fairness in the distribution of learning opportunities, and student well-being.

Singapore led the global league tables in the mathematics assessment, followed by Macao (China), Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China)*, Japan, and Korea. While overall performance levels declined, some education systems made progress towards closing the achievement gap.