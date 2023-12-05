PISA 2022 Results (Volume I and II) - Country Notes: United States

This PISA test was originally due to be conducted in 2021 but was delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exceptional circumstances throughout this period, including lockdowns and school closures in many countries, led to occasional difficulties in collecting some data. While the vast majority of countries and economies met PISA’s technical standards, a small number did not. A country or economy in this note with an asterisk (*) next to its name means that caution is required when interpreting estimates because one or more PISA sampling standards were not reached. Further information can be found in the Reader’s Guide and in Annexes A2 and A4 of the main report.

In the United States, the school participation rate (51% before replacement, 63% after replacement) and the student exclusion rate (6%) missed the target set by PISA technical standards (a minimum participation rate of 65% before replacement and 85% after replacement; and a maximum student exclusion rate of 5%). Meanwhile, the student response rate (80%) met the target threshold (80%). A school-level non-response bias analysis was submitted, indicating that, after replacement schools and non-response adjustments are taken into account, a number of characteristics (not including direct measures of school performance) are balanced across respondents and non-respondents. Based on the available information, it is not possible to exclude the possibility of bias, nor to determine its most likely direction.