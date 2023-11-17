Climate mitigation and net-zero transition

The transition towards a green economy can help to address existing inequalities in our societies. Vulnerable groups and households are more exposed to the impact of environmental degradation, such as climate change and air pollution, and more vulnerable to its consequences. At the same time, climate-friendly policies may negatively affect economic activities in certain regions or increase the prices of basic services like energy with negative implications especially for lower income households.

With the right policy packages, the net-zero transition can benefit all and ensure that no one is left behind. The OECD assesses the impact of the net-zero transition on labour markets and provides analysis on strengthening education and skills systems to drive sectoral transformations. We also look at the distributional impacts and outcomes of climate policies and public attitudes to climate policies with the aim to better understand how to build public trust and support.