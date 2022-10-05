Transformational change for net zero

Based on systems thinking insights, the OECD has developed a process to design transformative climate strategies that work for people and the planet, through 3 key steps:



1. Envision the goal(s) and the patterns of behaviours that a properly functioning system would foster, and challenge ingrained mental models underlying poorly functioning systems;

2. Understand why the current system is not achieving envisioned goals and patterns of behaviour and whether implemented and planned policies have the potential to redesign the system;

3. Prioritise and scale up the policies that can redesign systems to foster desirable patterns of behaviour and goals.