Climate adaptation and resilience

With record global temperatures reaching around 1.4°C above pre-industrial averages in 2023, the world is experiencing more severe heatwaves and floods, longer lasting droughts as well as expanded wildfire seasons and continuously rising sea levels.

The economic damage caused by the impacts of climate variability and extreme events has doubled globally over the last 20 years to reach an average of USD 200 billion a year since 2015. This increasing cost appears to be mainly driven by storms, however this figure may largely underestimate and underreport the economic repercussions of slow-onset events, such as droughts. While their damage to physical assets may be lower, their consequences in terms of productivity loss are estimated to be several magnitudes above economic costs of sudden-onset events such as storms.