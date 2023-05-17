Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Climate adaptation and resilience

Progress towards net-zero emissions must go hand in hand with efforts to build the resilience of people, economies and ecosystems to the mounting impacts of climate change. The OECD supports governments as they face the challenging task of taking action today to reduce vulnerability and exposure to future climate impacts whose exact occurrence and intensity are uncertain.

Key links

Download the brochure

Select a language

English
français
Go to top