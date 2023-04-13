Skip to main content
Adaptation measurement: Assessing municipal climate risks to inform adaptation policy in the Slovak Republic

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dad34bb3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Adaptation measurement: Assessing municipal climate risks to inform adaptation policy in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dad34bb3-en.
