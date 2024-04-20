Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Corruption Risk Management in the Slovak Republic

Results from a 2023 Experiment in Applying Behavioural Insights to Public Integrity
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/45f8d2e0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Improving Corruption Risk Management in the Slovak Republic: Results from a 2023 Experiment in Applying Behavioural Insights to Public Integrity, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/45f8d2e0-en.
Go to top