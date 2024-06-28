Environment
OECD work on the environment helps countries design and implement policies to address environmental challenges and sustainably manage their natural resources. Our analysis covers a wide range of areas from climate change, water and biodiversity to chemical safety, resource efficiency and the circular economy, including keeping track of how countries are performing across a range of environmental indicators. We also examine the linkages between the environment and areas like economic performance, taxation and trade. The OECD works with governments at all levels, including in developing and emerging economies, with civil society, and the private sector to drive effective action to meet environmental goals, including through aligning and scaling up finance and investment.
Policy issues
All life on Earth depends on biodiversity and water. Yet these invaluable natural resources are under increasing threat from multiple pressures caused by human activities. OECD analysis on biodiversity, covering both species and ecosystems, and water supports governments in developing policies that yield greater environmental benefits in a cost-effective and inclusive way.Learn more
The chemical industry is one of the largest industrial sectors in the world and is expected to quadruple by 2060. Governments and industry share the responsibility for ensuring safe chemical production and use. The OECD helps countries develop and implement policies for safeguarding human health and the environment, and in making their systems for managing chemicals as efficient as possible.Learn more
To ensure sustainable development, countries must balance priorities among three pillars – the environment, society and the economy. The OECD examines the linkages between the environment and a range of economic, sectoral and social concerns – from technology and innovation, to trade, labour market impacts and gender equality.Learn more
Environmental policies can help galvanise the green transition. However, they must be carefully implemented to avoid negative repercussions for the environment, local communities and the economy. OECD analysis and evaluation guides countries on appropriate policy choices and mixes to ensure their economic efficiency and environmental effectiveness.Learn more
Meeting climate, biodiversity, water and broader environmental goals requires the massive scaling and alignment of all sources of finance - public, private, domestic and international - and the redirection of environmentally harmful financial flows.Learn more
The OECD is working with member and non-member countries to support progress towards environmental and sustainable development objectives at the local, regional and national level.Learn more
Environmental pollution poses a grave threat to ecosystems and human health, as the release of pollutants into air, water, and soil accelerates climate change, degrades biodiversity, and contributes to a range of health problems, emphasising the urgent need for global concerted efforts to mitigate its impact.Learn more
Resource efficiency and productivity ensure that materials are used efficiently at all stages of their lifecycle (extraction, transport, manufacturing, consumption, recovery and disposal) and throughout the supply chain. Moving towards a resource efficient and circular economy is critical from both supply security and environmental perspectives and provides the basis for a sustainable and competitive economy.Learn more
Programmes of work
Harnessing the multidisciplinary reach of the OECD to support governments in driving the swift transformational change needed to tackle climate change.Learn more
The OECD work on chemical safety and biosafety deals with the safe use of chemicals, nanomaterials, pesticides, biocides, and products of modern biotechnology. It also addresses related areas of concern and interest, such as chemical accidents, Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers (PRTRs) and Best Available Techniques (BAT).Learn more
Strengthening domestic enabling conditions to attract finance and investments in renewables, energy efficiency and decarbonisation of industry (clean energy) in emerging economies.Learn more
The Carbon Market Platform (CMP), launched in 2015 under Germany's G7 presidency, brings together a diverse group of countries and organisations with the aim of strengthening international co-operation on developing effective, sustainable and ambitious carbon pricing approaches.Learn more
The Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) aims to help selected Central and Southeast Asian countries scale up energy, transport and industry infrastructure investments, and shift them towards infrastructure projects consistent with low-emission, resilient development pathways and the Sustainable Development Goals.Learn more
Nexus solutions for a climate resilient Central Asia will promote sustainable development in countries of the region by embedding synergetic, nexus-focused strategic policy and investment planning that enhances economic opportunities while minimising negative environmental and social impacts.Learn more
Related publications
28 June 2024
Report21 June 2022
Report22 February 2022
Report28 May 2024
30 January 2024
2 July 2024