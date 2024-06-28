OECD work on the environment helps countries design and implement policies to address environmental challenges and sustainably manage their natural resources. Our analysis covers a wide range of areas from climate change, water and biodiversity to chemical safety, resource efficiency and the circular economy, including keeping track of how countries are performing across a range of environmental indicators. We also examine the linkages between the environment and areas like economic performance, taxation and trade. The OECD works with governments at all levels, including in developing and emerging economies, with civil society, and the private sector to drive effective action to meet environmental goals, including through aligning and scaling up finance and investment.