The Water-Energy-Land-use Linkages project is implemented by a consortium led by the OECD in cooperation with EBRD, FAO, SIC ICWC and UNECE. The project aims to provide the participating Central Asian countries with ways to apply energy, water, land-use nexus approaches to modify the planning processes and adopt a whole-of-government concept to address socio-economic and environmental challenges.

The nexus approach aims to:

Enhance institutional and individual capacity that leads to integration of nexus considerations into policy development and project planning in Central Asia

Scale up finance for projects and businesses that generate nexus benefits and contribute to deeper regional and cross-sectoral co-operation toward climate, energy, water, and food security

Foster political dialogue at the regional level to build confidence in the benefits of co-operation on the nexus and demonstrate the opportunities for high-impact, cross-sectoral investments in support of energy, water, and land use security in the region.

Read more about the project's activities: