GREEN Action Task Force Annual Meeting 2024

The 2024 Annual Meeting of the GREEN Action Task Force took place from 16-17 April in Chișinău, Moldova, hosted by the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova. The meeting brought together high-level official representatives from the countries of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia (EECCA), the OECD Member countries, development cooperation partners, financial institutions, as well as representatives of civil society organisations and the private sector active in the region.



The meeting provided an important platform to exchange good practices and lessons learned, expand networks among senior government officials and experts from both EECCA and OECD countries, covering the following topics:



Recent developments and plans towards green economy transition in the EECCA region, including in the context of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Implementation of the GREEN Action Task Force work programme (progress since the last meeting and plans for 2023-24).

Selected substantive issues related to the green economy transition in EECCA.

Programme of Work of the Task Force for the period 2025-2026.