GREEN Action Task Force 2023 Annual Meeting

The 2023 Annual Meeting of the GREEN Action Task Force took place on 11-12 May in Istanbul, Türkiye at the OECD Istanbul Centre in an in-person format. The meeting brought together official representatives from the region of Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA) and OECD member countries as well as representatives from development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector.



The event provided an opportunity for participants to discuss selected thematic issues on promoting a green economy transition in the EECCA region as well as the GREEN Action Task Force operations after receiving a new mandate for its work at the 9th “Environment for Europe” Conference of Environment Ministers held in October 2022.