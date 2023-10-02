Skip to main content
Regional development

Quality regional development policy is essential for inclusive economic outcomes, well-being, environmental sustainability, and resilience. Regions, cities and rural areas play a crucial role in responding to megatrends including climate change, digitalisation, demographic shifts, and globalisation, which have very different effects within OECD countries. At the same time, regions within OECD countries vary widely in their social and economic structure, performance, and well-being. This diversity calls for a place-based approach to regional development, tailored to the needs and assets of each area.

