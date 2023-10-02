Regional development

Depopulation and ageing lead to a mismatch between infrastructure, service provision and the built environment on the one hand, and the needs of the local population on the other. Governments and local communities must adapt to the declining demand for certain services such as education and the increased demand for others, such as health and long-term care. Governments also need to develop efficient land-use and spatial development plans while aiming at maximising the well-being of local resident people.