OECD Trento Centre for Local Development

Established in 2003 by the OECD, the Italian Government and the Autonomous Province of Trento (Italy), the Trento Centre is an integral part of the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities.

Our activities support the work programme of the OECD Local Employment and Economic Development (LEED) Programme.

The work focuses on the human dimension (e.g. skills, jobs), the private sector (e.g. entrepreneurship, SMEs) and regions and localities (e.g. multi-level governance, local development, local policy making). We also serve the OECD Committee on Regional Development Policy and the OECD Committee on SMEs and Entrepreneurship.