DIALOGUE #2 - Bridging the gap: effective strategies to address labour shortages and boost productivity

"Strategies for a Transforming Italy: Demography, Work, Digitalisation and Public Policy” is a webinar series featuring experts from the OECD, running from May to November 2024.

In a rapidly evolving world, Italy and its regions face significant challenges related to demographic changes and labour shortages. These issues, common across Europe and beyond, require innovative solutions, and sharing experiences and perspectives can help identify effective responses.

Targeting public sector managers at all levels of government, it explores leading practices for addressing these challenges. The series covers topics such as integrating digitalisation into public administration, adopting artificial intelligence in businesses, policies to include underrepresented groups in the labour market and promoting lifelong education for adults. It offers a platform for inspiring practical and sustainable solutions based on international best practices.



After a successful pilot in 2023, this new series of OECD Dialogues will continue throughout 2024, examining how Italy can chart a path towards a resilient and prosperous future by leveraging technological advances and innovative public policies.

The webinars are in Italian only.