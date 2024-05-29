Finance and investment for climate goals

Measuring progress on aligning finance with the Paris Agreement requires developing assessments and indicators for both real economy investments and the financial sector. Such assessments and indicators can help to inform investment and financing decisions, as well as policy actions that can contribute to and drive the climate alignment of finance.

Despite a rapid rise in financial and corporate pledges, commitments and frameworks, there are concerns relating to fragmentation, opacity and greenwashing, as well as evidence of limited real economy impacts and delayed climate action. Climate alignment assessments and indicators must therefore be grounded in robust methodologies and data, and involve co-ordination across policymakers, methodology and data providers, and financial market players.