The report outlines the aggregate trends in annual climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for climate action in developing countries over the period 2013-2022. It presents these trends by source of finance, climate theme, sector, income group and type of financial instrument. Additionally, the report explores adaptation finance trends in relation to the Glasgow Pact's call for developed countries to double adaptation finance by 2025 and offers insights into the growing significance of multilateral providers in the climate finance landscape.
Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2022
Report
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
16 November 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
-
-
-
6 November 2020
-
13 September 2019
-
24 October 2016
Related publications
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023