This report presents aggregate trends of annual climate finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for developing countries for the period 2013-19. The trends are presented by finance source, climate theme and sector, geography, and financial instrument. As this report is intended as a short technical update to the previously published 2013-18 figures, the information provided remains at an aggregate level. An expanded and disaggregated analysis will be conducted in 2022 for climate finance in 2019 and 2020, once data for 2020 is available.
Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries: Aggregate Trends Updated with 2019 Data
Report
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 May 2024
-
16 November 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
-
-
6 November 2020
-
13 September 2019
-
24 October 2016
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
21 May 2024
-