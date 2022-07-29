The report Aggregate Trends of Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2020 adds figures for 2020 to the previously published 2013-2019 time series, providing an aggregate-level assessment against the initial target year of the USD 100 billion goal. It also includes an overview of climate finance provided and mobilised by climate theme, sector, financial instrument and regions for 2016-2020. A second complementary report provides further insights from disaggregated data analysis, as well as considerations on issues relating to enabling environments, impacts and effectiveness of climate finance.
Aggregate Trends of Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2020
Report
Climate Finance and the USD 100 Billion Goal
Abstract
