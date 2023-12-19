The OECD Principles on Urban Policy aim to guide policymakers in building smart, sustainable, inclusive and resilient cities of all sizes. The Implementation Toolkit of the OECD Principles on Urban Policy offers a self-assessment tool and best practices from around the world to help governments at all levels deploy the Principles as an accelerator of policy reform.
Urban development and cities
We work to improve quality of life and achieve more inclusive societies in cities of all sizes, while addressing a range of issues – from managing urban expansion and encouraging innovation to driving the digital, climate and demographic transitions.
Key messages
The OECD is supporting cities, regions and national governments in all areas of urban policy, ranging from navigating the climate, digital and demographic transitions to improving the urban built environment (e.g. housing, transport) and reducing inequalities.
The OECD is bringing together leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to share the latest evidence and promote innovative practices on urban policy. Such policy networks include the OECD Working Party on Urban Policy (closed-door sessions twice a year, with representatives officially nominated by member countries), the OECD Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth, the OECD Roundtable of Mayors and Ministers, and OECD thematic roundtables on cities and regions for the SDGs, the circular economy, and smart cities, among others.
Context
Across the OECD, regions with large cities have attracted more people and grown faster than all other types of regions.
The OECD Working Party on Urban Policy (WPURB)
The work of the OECD on cities, urban policies and sustainable development aims to improve quality of life and achieve more inclusive societies in cities of all sizes, while addressing a range of issues – from managing urban expansion and congestion to encouraging innovation and environmental sustainability.
Under the OECD Regional Development Policy Committee (RDPC), the OECD Working Party on Urban Policy (WPURB) brings together national policymakers in charge of urban policy from OECD member and partner countries. Building on solid data and more than two decades of expertise on urban issues, the Working Party offers a unique international forum to debate common challenges and opportunities facing cities of all sizes, exchange concrete policy experiences and share innovative solutions that help shape a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive urban future.
The Working Party holds two official sessions per year, and works in close collaboration with several OECD-led policy forums including the OECD Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth initiative, the OECD Roundtable of Mayors and Ministers, the OECD Roundtables on Cities and Regions for the SDGs, Smart Cities, and Circular Economy. A Bureau is designated every year to steer the work of the Working Party.