Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Territorial Approach to Climate Action and Resilience

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ec42b0a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), A Territorial Approach to Climate Action and Resilience, OECD Regional Development Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ec42b0a-en.
Go to top