Illicit trade

The integrated global economy provides opportunities for citizens and businesses, but also for criminals running illicit trade networks in, for example, counterfeits, illicit medicines, wildlife, narcotics, excise goods, and raw materials. Countering illicit trade is essential to prevent wide-ranging damaging effects,  from exposure of citizens to dangerous products to loss of needed tax revenue.

