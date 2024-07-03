The damaging effects of illicit trade are wide-ranging. They are felt not only in lost government revenue, but across legitimate businesses and by citizens who can be exposed to sub-standard and even dangerous products. Illicit trade results in lost jobs, reduced tax revenues, and lower profits for innovative firms, with implications for longer-term innovation and growth. In some cases, these effects can be measured; for example, the total volume of forgone sales by Italian rights owners due to infringement of their intellectual property in 2018 amounted to EUR 16.9 billion, or 2.5% of their total sales that year. Beyond direct economic damage, illicit trade poses risks for consumer health and safety, and for the environment. Illicit trade also fuels corruption and provides revenues for, and encourages the proliferation of, criminal networks.