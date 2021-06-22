Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Global Trade in Fakes

A Worrying Threat
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/74c81154-en
Authors
OECD, European Union Intellectual Property Office
Tags
Illicit Trade
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/EUIPO (2021), Global Trade in Fakes: A Worrying Threat, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/74c81154-en.
Go to top