Global Trade in Fakes

This report quantifies the magnitude, value, scope and trends of global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods, also known as fakes. Using a unique enforcement dataset and tailored methodology, it estimates the overall scale of this threat and outlines which industries are particularly at risk. It also gauges the main economies of origin of fakes in global trade, and the key directions of trade flows. Finally, it analyses recent trends in terms of modes of shipment and the evolution of trade routes.