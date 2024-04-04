Skip to main content
Illicit Trade in Fakes under the COVID-19

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/0c475a23-en
OECD, European Union Intellectual Property Office
Illicit Trade
OECD/EUIPO (2024), Illicit Trade in Fakes under the COVID-19, Illicit Trade, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0c475a23-en.
