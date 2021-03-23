The Swiss economy is innovative and knowledge-intensive. Consequently, it relies heavily on intellectual property rights. Swiss industries are also export-oriented and solidly integrated in the global economy. At the same time, the threats of counterfeiting and piracy are growing, and Swiss industries are vulnerable. This report measures the direct economic effects of counterfeiting on Swiss industry and the Swiss government. It estimates the impact of the global trade in fake products that pose as “Swiss made” in terms of lost jobs, forgone profits and lower tax revenues.
Counterfeiting, Piracy and the Swiss Economy
Report
Illicit Trade
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
20 July 2023
-
31 January 2023
-
16 June 2022
-
-
Report17 March 2022
-
13 December 2021
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
13 June 2023