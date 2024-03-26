Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Switzerland

The Federal Council of Switzerland has adopted an Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-2024, structured around the three pillars “prevention”, “detection and law enforcement”, and “international cooperation”. The Strategy consists of 11 goals, covering awareness-raising, risk-based approach, transparency, detection and investigation, private sector, and international cooperation with 42 measures primarily directed at the Federal Administration. The Interdepartmental Working Group (IDWG) on Combating Corruption coordinates the anti-corruption activities of federal government offices and agencies at various levels and maintains a regular dialogue with the 26 cantons’ governments, the private sector, civil society and academia.

Several institutions have a mandate to mitigate public integrity risks in their corresponding fields. The Swiss Federal Audit Office oversees the financing of political parties and election campaigns, as well as harmonising internal audit systems. The Federal Financial Administration instead develops internal control across the public sector. The Federal Act on Freedom of Information in the Administration regulates access to information, and delegates the duty to provide information at the request of individuals or authorities to the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner. The Commissioner has a supervisory role and can issue recommendations but cannot issue binding decisions. Additionally, the Open Government Data Office under the Federal Statistical Office is responsible for the implementation of the “Open Government Data’’ strategy. There are no central bodies responsible for mitigating public integrity risks in lobbying and in conflict-of-interest procedures.