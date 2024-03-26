Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Spain

As measured against OECD standards on conflict of interest, Spain fulfils 78% of criteria on regulations and is a top performer on practice, fulfilling 89% of criteria, compared to the OECD average of 76% and 40%, respectively. The regulations list incompatibilities between public functions and other public or private activities, define circumstances and relationships that can lead to conflict-of-interest situations for public officials, and institutional responsibilities as well as submission, compliance, and content verification procedures for interest declarations. Any member of the government, parliament, and newly appointed or reappointed top-tier civil servant of the executive branch must submit an interest declaration as a minimum upon entry and any renewal or change in public office. However, there is no such obligation for the members of the highest bodies of the judiciary and high-risk office holders. In practice, all members of the government and members of the parliament have submitted interest declarations for the past six years, and all newly appointed top-tier civil servants submitted interest declarations in the past four years. Furthermore, all the declarations filed during the last two calendar years were verified by the Office of Conflicts of Interest, and the Office issues recommendations each time a conflict-of-interest case is detected.