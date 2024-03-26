Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Greece

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which includes internal control and audit, Greece has a comprehensive regulatory framework fulfilling 88% of criteria on regulations and 37% of criteria on practice, compared to the OECD average of 67% and 33%, respectively. The regulatory framework defines internal control and internal audit according to international standards. In addition, Greece has established standards of conduct and ethical behaviour for ministers, members of parliament, civil servants and other political appointees, which are published. Regarding internal audit, Greece’s regulations ensure the independence of the internal audit function and require Internal Audit Units to develop an internal audit activity manual based on a standard methodology. Standards of conduct and ethical behaviour of internal auditors are regulated through the Code of Ethics for Internal Auditors. The regulatory framework also places restrictions on internal audit staff auditing operations for which they used to be responsible to avoid any perceived conflict-of-interest. Regulations in Greece establish a risk management framework, which explicitly addresses public integrity risks and delegates responsibility for conducting risk assessments to management. Public bodies are also required to prepare entity-wide risk registers recording risks of corruption and fraud.

However, Greece could improve internal audit and risk-based approaches in practice and the use of integrity risk management in budget organisations. Internal Audit Units are not staffed according to legal requirements. Few organisations have adopted audit procedure manuals and there are no annual reports on internal control and audit available. In the area of risk management, not all organisations have conducted at least one risk assessment exercise in the past three years and only a few organisations have established a system for documenting the results of risk assessments. As Greece’s system matures these criteria may be met.