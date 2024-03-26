Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Greece

In 2022, Greece adopted the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan 2022-2025 (NACAP). The main objectives of the NACAP are to 1) continuously strengthen citizens' trust in Greece’s institutions, 2) steadily improve the country's investment climate, and 3) systematically improve Greece's score in relevant global and European indices.
In terms of institutions, the central coordinating body for the integrity system is the Hellenic National Transparency Authority (NTA) with a mandate to strengthen transparency, integrity and accountability in the public sector and to prevent, deter, detect and address fraud and corruption in public and private entities. The NTA is responsible for preparing, monitoring, evaluating, and updating the NACAP, as well as coordinating the actions required for its implementation, in cooperation with all the co-competent bodies. The NTA is also responsible for overseeing transparency in lobbying activities as well as for developing Greece’s internal control and audit systems. The Audit Committee of the Hellenic Parliament is the independent authority responsible for overseeing political finance. Open data policy is overseen by the Ministry of Digital Governance, although its mandate does not include public information issues.