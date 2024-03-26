Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Chile

In December 2023, Chile adopted the National Strategy on Public Integrity 2023-2033, approved by the Secretary General of the Presidency. The strategy is based on five thematic pillars: 1) civil service, 2) public resources, 3) transparency, 4) politics, and 5) private sector. Each pillar includes specific strategic objectives aiming to foster a culture of integrity. This is Chile's first strategic framework for anti-corruption and public integrity.

As a general rule, two authorities have a supervisory function for lobbying activity issues in central government, namely the General Comptroller of the Republic of Chile and the Council for Transparency, which oversee the Lobbying platform, where registered users can access data on lobbying activities. However, some institutions may fall under the oversight of other authorities with regards to lobbying activities, such as the Parliamentary Ethics and Transparency Committees, the Central Bank, the Prosecutor’s Office and the General Comptroller of the Republic. The Council for Transparency is also the independent body responsible for open data policy. Chile established an entity supervising political finance (Electoral Service), as well as a central government body for internal control and audit (Government Internal Audit Council).