Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Sweden

To date, while there is no single anti-corruption strategy and no single government body responsible for mitigating integrity risks in the public sector, the National Public Procurement Strategy includes primary level policy objectives to mitigate integrity risks in public procurement. At the end of 2020 the Government also adopted the National Action Plan Against Corruption for the period 2021-2023.

There are different institutions which have the mandate to mitigate public integrity risks in their corresponding fields. The Swedish National Financial Management Authority is the central harmonisation unit for internal control (IC) and internal audit (IA) and has the mandate for financial management of Government activities. The Swedish National Audit Office (Riksrevisionen) is the Supreme Audit Institution under the Swedish parliament (Riksdag). The Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (Kammarkollegiet) has the mandate to oversee the financing of political parties and election campaigns. There are no central bodies responsible for mitigating public integrity risks in lobbying or overseeing the submission of conflict-of-interest declarations. While the Freedom of the Press Act regulates access to information and the Parliamentary Ombudsmen can process complaints related to access to information requests, there is no specific supervisory body for public information.