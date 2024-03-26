Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Mexico

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which includes internal control and internal audit, Mexico fulfils 72% of criteria on regulations and 33% for practice. By comparison, the OECD average is 67% and 33% respectively.

Mexico’s regulations on internal control, promoted by the Ministry of Public Administration, are among the best in OECD countries. There are mandatory annual reporting activities from all federal entities in the public sector, including state-owned enterprises, national credit institutions and trusts. Every public organisation has been internally audited. However, in Mexico internal auditors do not have unrestricted access to political staff and senior management. Despite the existence of a central harmonisation unit within the Ministry of Public Administration, there are no centralised data on whether public organisations at the federal level conduct risk assessments to gauge fraud and integrity risks across the public sector. Regarding the adoption and implementation rates of internal audit recommendations, Mexico is the top performer among OECD countries. 100% of recommendations made during the previous year by internal audit units across the public sector were adopted by management within one year, and 100% of such recommendations were implemented within one year.