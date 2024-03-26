Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Mexico

Mexico has created the National Anticorruption System (NAS), led by an inter-institutional Co-ordinating Committee and supported by an Executive Secretariat. The NAS is tasked with elaborating a federal anti-corruption strategy. The National Anticorruption Policy (PNA) identifies four main objectives: 1) Fight corruption and impunity; 2) Combat arbitrariness and abuse of power; 3) Promote the improvement of public management and government-society contact points; and 4) Involve society and the private sector. The PNA is complemented by the National Programme to Combat Corruption and Impunity and Improve Public Management (2019-24).
Mexico has institutions supervising open data (National Institution for Transparency, Access to Information and Personal Data Protection), political finance (National Electoral Institute), potential conflict-of-interest situations of the judiciary (Conflict-of-Interest Office of the Comptroller of the Federal Judiciary Council) and of the executive (Ministry of Public Administration), but no entity monitoring lobbying. Mexico also developed a central harmonisation unit for internal control and internal audit within the Ministry of Public Administration.