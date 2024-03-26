Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Canada

Canada does not have a unified central anti-corruption strategy, instead relying on specialised bodies and legislation and a variety of tools to address the risks of corruption. The Management and Accountability Framework (MAF) is a key tool of oversight used by the Treasury Board Secretariat (TBS) to ensure that federal departments and agencies are well managed and accountable. The Financial Administration Act, the Lobbying Act, the Conflict-of-Interest Act, the Canada Elections Act, the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act, the Criminal Code and the Access to Information Act all contain pieces of the integrity system.

In terms of institutions, rather than having a central body overseeing anti-corruption activities, there are several bodies in Canada with responsibility for different parts of the integrity system. The Priorities and Planning (P&P) Sector within the TBS manages processes of the MAF. The Commissioner of Lobbying is an independent body responsible for ensuring the transparency and ethics of federal lobbying activities. The Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is responsible for helping appointed​ and elected officials prevent and avoid conflicts. The Public Sector Integrity Commissioner handles disclosures of wrongdoing and complaints of reprisal at the federal level, the Information Commissioner is responsible for access to information, and the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada oversees political financing. The Internal Audit Sector of the Office of the Comptroller General of Canada, within TBS, is responsible for the policy on internal audit.