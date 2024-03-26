Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Norway

As measured against OECD standards on risk management, which include internal control and internal audit, Norway fulfils 64% of criteria on regulations compared to the OECD average of 67%. However, the country did not provide data on implementation.

Regulations define internal control and audit according to international standards, managerial responsibility for internal control and audit, and the objectives of internal control. They also establish annual internal control and audit reporting activities. The risk management framework delegates responsibility for conducting risk assessments to management, although public integrity risks are not explicitly addressed in the framework. Regulations on internal audit stipulate the independence of internal auditors but are comparatively weaker, as they do not for example contain provisions guaranteeing the access of internal auditors to all staff in an organisation or requirements for internal audit units to undergo external quality assurance.

In terms of internal audit coverage, 86% of central government bodies are covered by internal audit regulations, and 40% of these organisations were internally audited in the past five years, although these organisations correspond to those with the largest budgets. However, Norway has not provided data on the adoption of good practices for internal audit and risk management in public bodies in practice.