Anti-Corruption and Integrity Outlook 2024 – Country Notes: Portugal

The National Strategy to Combat Corruption 2020-2024 was adopted in September 2020, with the aim of strengthening and enhancing the mechanisms for the prevention and detection of corruption and related crimes. The strategy outlines four priority areas to combat corruption: (i) improving knowledge, training, and institutional practices in terms of transparency and integrity, (ii) preventing and detecting the risks of corruption in the public sector, (iii) strengthening the articulation between public and private institutions, and (iv) producing and periodically disseminating reliable information on the phenomenon of corruption.

The National Anti-Corruption Mechanism (MENAC) is the central co-ordination function responsible for co-ordinating the implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation activities of the action plan of the National Strategy to Combat Corruption. The Constitutional Court monitors compliance with conflict-of-interest regulations for political officials, while the Attorney General’s Office has the same mandate for senior public officials. The Entity of Political Accounts and Financing is the independent body that works with the Constitutional Court and is responsible for supervising the accounts of political parties and election campaigns. The Court of Accounts is the supreme audit institution, while the Co-ordinating Council under the Ministry of Finance is the central harmonisation unit and oversees the internal control and internal audit functions. The Commission for Access to Administrative Documents (CADA) is responsible for public information issues while the National Communications Authority (ANACOM), Media Regulatory Authority (ERC), Agency for Administrative Modernisation (AMA), Transparency and Integrity, Civic Association (TI-PT) have responsibilities regarding open data policy. There is no institution responsible for monitoring lobbying activities.