Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Agriculture and sustainability

The agriculture sector faces the triple challenge of providing sufficient and nutritious food for an increasing global population, while at the same time preserving the environment and natural resources for future generations and maintaining sustainable livelihoods in rural areas. Policies have a key role to play in tackling these challenges, while addressing mounting pressures from climate change and other risk factors.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top