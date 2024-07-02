Agriculture and sustainability

Since 1990, the overall carbon intensity of agriculture has declined in the OECD, with agricultural production having increased five times more than GHG emissions. This is mostly due to innovations that have enabled greater production from the same amount of agricultural inputs through improved breeds and better fertiliser management. That said, greater efforts are needed to effectively reduce GHG emissions from agriculture. This will involve efforts to reduce on-farm emissions through more efficient practices and new technologies, as well as to lower indirect emissions from land-use change via enhanced protection of natural land and ecosystem restoration as well as to foster carbon sequester in biomass and soils.