The climate implications of government support in aluminium smelting and steelmaking

An Empirical Analysis
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/178ed034-en
Authors
Grégoire Garsous, Donal Smith, Dylan Bourny
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Garsous, G., D. Smith and D. Bourny (2023), “The climate implications of government support in aluminium smelting and steelmaking: An Empirical Analysis”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/178ed034-en.
