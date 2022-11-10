Skip to main content
Finance for sustainable development

Under its mandate to track and promote financing for sustainable development from various public and private sources, the OECD undertakes data collection and reporting, analyses flows and policies, and establishes statistical measurement frameworks. On that basis, the Organisation engages with governments and private actors, and recommends more efficient and sound approaches.

