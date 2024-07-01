Skip to main content
Transition finance

Throughout their journey towards sustainable development, countries face complex and evolving financing challenges. Donors thus need to constantly adapt their support to the changing financing needs of developing countries. The Transition Finance Toolkit provides them with the methodological guidance, evidence and assessment tools to implement a flexible approach to transition finance in their programmes. The content of the toolkit seeks to foster transparency and facilitate co-ordination among all development stakeholders.

Focus

Methodology :

