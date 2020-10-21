Skip to main content
Solomon Islands transition finance country diagnostic

Preparing for graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4739684-en
Authors
Cécilia Piemonté, Abdoulaye Fabregas
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Piemonté, C. and A. Fabregas (2020), “Solomon Islands transition finance country diagnostic: Preparing for graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4739684-en.
