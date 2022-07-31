Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Total Official Support for Sustainable Development - Data comparison study for Bangladesh, Cameroon and Colombia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ecec532a-en
Authors
Giorgio Gualberti, Sandie Xu, Madeleine Lessard, Cécile Sangaré, Ali Utku Dagtekin, Caroline Mícek, Julia Benn
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gualberti, G. et al. (2022), “Total Official Support for Sustainable Development - Data comparison study for Bangladesh, Cameroon and Colombia”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ecec532a-en.
Go to top